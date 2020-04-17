Virginia jail population dramatically decreases due to COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s jail population has dramatically decreased amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Northam announced that Virginia’s collaborative efforts to release low-level offenders from local and regional jails in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are working and that the administration’s guidelines have been effective in decreasing the jail population.
Back on March 19, Governor Northam issued called for local criminal justice officials to consider measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure public safety.
Governor Northam recommended the following:
- Allowing sentence modifications that can reduce populations within the jails, as outlined in § 19.2-303 of the Code of Virginia.
- Diverting offenders from being admitted into jails prior to trial, including the use of summonses by law enforcement in lieu of arrest pursuant to § 19.2-74 of the Code of Virginia, and use of local pretrial programs as available and with consideration to local capacity.
- Considering ways to decrease the number of low-risk offenders being held without bail in jails.
- Utilizing alternative solutions to incarceration such as home electronic monitoring, pursuant to § 53.1-131.2 of the Code of Virginia.
Since late February, the number of new commitments to local and regional jails has decreased from approximately 10,000 during a two-week period to just over 4,000.
On April 7, the jail population in the Commonwealth was 24,000, which is a 17 percent decrease from March 1.
Virginia has also seen a 67 percent decline in the number of new commitments for misdemeanors across the Commonwealth.
“We are facing an unprecedented public health emergency, which has required us to work collaboratively to develop unique solutions,” Governor Northam said. “Criminal justice stakeholders across the Commonwealth are using the tools available to them to decrease our jail population and address this crisis responsibly, humanely, and deliberatively."
In addition to working with local partners to address local and regional jails, Governor Northam has proposed a budget amendment allowing the Director of the Department of Corrections to release individuals with less than a year left to serve in their sentences for the duration of the state of emergency.
The legislature is set to reconvene on April 22 to consider the Governor’s amendments to legislation, which includes the budget.
If the amendment is adopted, it will be effective immediately.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.