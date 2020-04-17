VHHA releases video compilation of celebrities expressing gratitude for healthcare workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) has released a video compilation of celebrities and prominent Virginians expressing their gratitude to health care workers and first responders in the commonwealth.
VHHA solicited “thank you” videos from celebrities and prominent Virginians that have been woven together into a compilation as a small token of appreciation for the critical work of health care professionals who keep us healthy and safe.
The video compilation is made possible by the generosity of celebrities and noteworthy Virginians who agreed to provide VHHA with videos of themselves thanking health care heroes for their dedicated service.
“During these unprecedented times, people the world over recognize the invaluable service being provided by frontline health care professionals involved in the treatment and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful for their dedication to providing compassionate care to all patients in need,” VHHA Vice President of Communications, Julian Walker said.
