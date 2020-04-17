Top 12 non-coronavirus stories of the week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate news headlines, here are the top 12 stories on NBC12 from the week that you might have missed.
While Central Virginia was prepared for any damage from severe weather, the Richmond area remained mostly unscathed from the powerful storm Monday. However, one homeowner did wake up to quite a sight in his front yard.
Three people have been arrested after police say a pursuit led to a manhunt Wednesday in Chesterfield. Police said around 1:36 p.m., a Virginia State Police trooper tried to stop a vehicle on Route 288 north near Exit 62. The vehicle - with three people inside - did not stop and a chase ensued.
A transformer blew in Henrico County Monday morning causing power lines to fall across I-64 in Short Pump.
Faculty from the University of Richmond will be featured in a Netflix documentary series called “The Innocence Files”.
Trader Joe’s will be opening its second location in Richmond but there is currently no information on a timeline or opening date.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says the state will become “a more fair, just, and equal place” now that simple possession of marijuana will be decriminalized.
The driver of a deadly crash that happened on Monday night has been identified. Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Ironbridge Road at the Route 288 overpass just after 9 p.m.
Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Petersburg. At approximately 12:27 a.m., Petersburg police responded to the 1700 block of Sycamore Street for the report of shots fired.
State police say the cubs were rescued on the morning of April 12 after their mother was struck and killed on I-64 in Rockbridge County.
“Hi Mommy, I’ve been shot.”
Those were the words I heard 13 years ago today when I picked up the phone. I was speechless. My daughter was supposed to be safe in her French class at Virginia Tech. She was supposed to be learning. Instead, she’d been shot twice. I was panicked. I was frantic. I was desperate to get to her.
Escape the world we’re living in by going on a Goonies-inspired treasure hunt along the Carolina coastline.
Strong storms pounded the Deep South on Sunday, killing at least six people in south Mississippi and damaging up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana. Storms continued to batter the South overnight, with much of the region under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches.
