Top 12 non-coronavirus stories of the week

Top 12 non-coronavirus stories of the week
A transformer blew in Henrico County Monday morning causing power lines to fall across I-64 in Short Pump. (Source: Speedy & Naeemah Baughman)
April 17, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT - Updated April 17 at 6:54 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate news headlines, here are the top 12 stories on NBC12 from the week that you might have missed.

1. Roof blown off home during Monday’s severe weather

While Central Virginia was prepared for any damage from severe weather, the Richmond area remained mostly unscathed from the powerful storm Monday. However, one homeowner did wake up to quite a sight in his front yard.

2. Police: 3 arrested after chase leads to manhunt in Chesterfield

Three people have been arrested after police say a pursuit led to a manhunt Wednesday in Chesterfield. Police said around 1:36 p.m., a Virginia State Police trooper tried to stop a vehicle on Route 288 north near Exit 62. The vehicle - with three people inside - did not stop and a chase ensued.

3. Caught on Camera: Transformer blows near I-64 in Short Pump causing power outages, traffic delays

A transformer blew in Henrico County Monday morning causing power lines to fall across I-64 in Short Pump.

4. University of Richmond faculty featured in Netflix documentary series

Faculty from the University of Richmond will be featured in a Netflix documentary series called “The Innocence Files”.

5. Trader Joe’s opening second location in Richmond

Trader Joe’s will be opening its second location in Richmond but there is currently no information on a timeline or opening date.

6. New law scraps criminal charges for simple possession of pot

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says the state will become “a more fair, just, and equal place” now that simple possession of marijuana will be decriminalized.

7. Police: Driver killed in Chesterfield crash identified

The driver of a deadly crash that happened on Monday night has been identified. Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Ironbridge Road at the Route 288 overpass just after 9 p.m.

8. Police identify victim of deadly shooting in Petersburg

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Petersburg. At approximately 12:27 a.m., Petersburg police responded to the 1700 block of Sycamore Street for the report of shots fired.

9. Three bear cubs rescued by Virginia State Police

State police say the cubs were rescued on the morning of April 12 after their mother was struck and killed on I-64 in Rockbridge County.

10. Virginia’s new gun restrictions have been 13 years in the making

“Hi Mommy, I’ve been shot.”

Those were the words I heard 13 years ago today when I picked up the phone. I was speechless. My daughter was supposed to be safe in her French class at Virginia Tech. She was supposed to be learning. Instead, she’d been shot twice. I was panicked. I was frantic. I was desperate to get to her.

11. Need something to binge watch? Netflix show ‘Outer Banks’ premieres today

Escape the world we’re living in by going on a Goonies-inspired treasure hunt along the Carolina coastline.

12. Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 6 in Mississippi

Strong storms pounded the Deep South on Sunday, killing at least six people in south Mississippi and damaging up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana. Storms continued to batter the South overnight, with much of the region under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.