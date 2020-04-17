Three Henrico restaurants open for business this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the weekend, so why not take a break from cooking and let someone else take care of your dinner? Henrico County has an array of takeout and delivery options for you.
First up is Anokha Cuisine of India; you can find it on Lauderdale Drive. They’re open for pickup and delivery, you can call 804-360-8686 or order online. You can also order delivery through Grubhub or DoorDash.
Next, is JJ’s Grille on Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen. They’re open for to-go orders, curbside pickup or Uber Eats. You can order by calling 804-755-6229 or on their website.
And lastly, the Silver Diner, located off International Drive in Glen Allen. They’re offering carryout, curbside and delivery. You can order online or by phone at 703-821-5666.
There are three options for you this weekend and if you’re looking for other restaurant options, we have a full list here.
