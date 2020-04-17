38 residents at Henrico senior facility test positive for COVID-19

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Officials at Beth Sholom, an assisted living facility in Henrico, said in a statement that 38 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday.
The facility said it was able to speed up the testing process, and as they expected with more testing available, the positive cases increased.
The Healthcare Center is the only building with confirmed COVID-19 cases, there are no other positive cases at other buildings.
“As we stated yesterday, the testing enables us to identify how we need to cohort our residents. All residents in the Healthcare Center will remain in isolation in their respective rooms. As we noted before, that facility has a dedicated staff that only works in that facility,” President and CEO Morris S. Funk said.
The 38 positive cases are an increase from Tuesday when the facility announced that it had more than 25 residents and staff test positive for the virus.
The facility says it will share appropriate information regarding the number of cases of COVID-19 at Beth Sholom but will not share their conditions.
Beth Sholom said it will not share information regarding deaths because loss of life at senior living facilities happens on a regular basis and they did not share numbers prior, so they will not start sharing them now.
However, a Henrico family said Robert Accomando, 81, was diagnosed with the disease on April 9 and passed away five days later in his room in Unit 3 at the Healthcare Center on the Beth Sholom campus.
