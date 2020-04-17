Police searching for man suspected of robbing victim at gunpoint

April 17, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT - Updated April 17 at 5:05 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man suspected of robbing another man at gunpoint.

Police said the victim was walking in the 200 block of North 5th Street just after 3 p.m. on April 7, when a man approached him and asked to use his cellphone.

When the man was pulling out his phone, the victim accidentally dropped money on the ground.

“The suspect pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the victim and demanded money. The suspect took the money and fled northbound on North 5th Street,” police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hat with 1990 on the front bill.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective J. Land at (804) 646-3103 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

