Police search for credit card fraud suspect

The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is searching for a man suspected of using a stolen credit card at a gas station. (Source: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)
April 17, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT - Updated April 17 at 10:52 PM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is searching for a man suspected of using a stolen credit card at a gas station.

Police said on March 14 around 10:15 a.m., a man used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at the Wawa along Boulevard.

He was last seen wearing a Georgia Bulldog hoodie. He was also seen getting into a dark-colored, four-four sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

