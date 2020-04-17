Police search for credit card fraud suspect

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is searching for a man suspected of using a stolen credit card at a gas station.
Police said on March 14 around 10:15 a.m., a man used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at the Wawa along Boulevard.
He was last seen wearing a Georgia Bulldog hoodie. He was also seen getting into a dark-colored, four-four sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.