Police: Man riding red bicycle sought in burglary on Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man who was riding a red bicycle, is being sought in a commercial burglary on West Broad Street.
At approximately 2:32 p.m. on April 12, police say a man was caught on security video forcing the door open of a business located in the 4700 block of West Broad Street and taking cash.
The man was wearing the following items of clothing:
- Gray hoodie under a black jacket. The black jacket had white stripes on the sleeves and sides.
- Stonewashed jeans with ripped knees and light stripes down the sides
- Blue shoes with white soles
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
