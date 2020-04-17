Police: Man riding red bicycle sought in burglary on Broad Street

Police: Man riding red bicycle sought in burglary on Broad Street
Police say a man who was riding a red bicycle, is being sought in a commercial burglary on West Broad Street. (Source: Richmond Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 17, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT - Updated April 17 at 9:18 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man who was riding a red bicycle, is being sought in a commercial burglary on West Broad Street.

At approximately 2:32 p.m. on April 12, police say a man was caught on security video forcing the door open of a business located in the 4700 block of West Broad Street and taking cash.

The man was wearing the following items of clothing:

  • Gray hoodie under a black jacket. The black jacket had white stripes on the sleeves and sides.
  • Stonewashed jeans with ripped knees and light stripes down the sides
  • Blue shoes with white soles

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.