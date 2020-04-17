Missing woman found in Washington, D.C. area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police were searching for a missing woman who never returned to Richmond after being last seen in Washington D.C.
Police said Candis H. Bellah, 32, was last seen in Washington, D.C. on Monday, March 16, and was expected to return to Richmond that same day but has not been seen.
After a nationwide search conducted by Richmond Police Department Detective A. Darnell, Bellah was found in the Washington D.C. area, in spite of several dead-ends.
“It was amazing to see how much effort he put into a missing person’s case,” Major Crimes Lieutenant Lisa Watson said. “He proved he really cared about Ms. Bellah and her well-being.”
