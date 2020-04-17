Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-VA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Weekly unemployment claims in Virginia top 100,000
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than 100,000 Virginians have filed unemployment claims in the past week, new data released bu the U.S. Department of Labor shows. It’s a significant drop from the nearly 150,000 from a week before but still a massive number compared to filings before the coronavirus outbreak. Overall there have been more than 415,000 claims filed in the last month, which is about 9% of the state’s workforce. The new figures come amid growing unhappiness from Republican lawmakers and others with Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s plans to keep non-essential businesses closed through May 8.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PROTESTS
Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders
A growing number of protests are being staged across the U.S. to oppose stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. In places like Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, small-government groups, supporters of President Donald Trump, anti-vaccine advocates and others have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As their frustration grows, they’ve started to openly defy the social distancing rules to put pressure on governors to ease them. Some of the protests have been small events, promoted via recently created Facebook groups. Others are backed by groups with ties to Trump.
AP-VA-PRIEST REMOVED
Virginia priest is contesting removal over critical blog
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Catholic priest in Virginia says he’ll continue to serve two parishes despite the Richmond Diocese’s order to remove him over a blog that’s been critical of the church. Rev. Mark White told the Martinsville Bulletin earlier this week that he would remain as priest and is seeking legal counsel to defend his position. He said the canonical process must run its full course. White maintained a well-known blog that was critical of the church’s handling of the sexual abuse scandal. He served as the priest of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi in Rocky Mount.
AP-VA-OFFICER CHARGED-VIRGINIA
Police: Officer has been charged with domestic assault
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia Beach say that an officer has been charged with one count of domestic assault. Virginia Beach police said in a statement that Christopher M. Otto was arrested Wednesday. Police said the alleged events that led to his arrest occurred that day. Otto has been with the department for five years. He was assigned to the operations division on uniform patrol. He will remain on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the criminal case as well as an administrative investigation.
VIRGINIA TECH SHOOTING-REMEMBRANCE
Virginia Tech holds shooting observance on quiet campus
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech observed the anniversary of the shootings which killed 32 students and faculty on a campus rendered silent and nearly empty by the coronavirus pandemic. The Roanoke Times reports school president Tim Sands and his wife, Laura, placed wreaths on opposite sides of the memorial. The wreath laying on the Day of Remembrance was held at an undisclosed time to prevent crowds from gathering, and instead of a midnight candle lighting and extinguishing ceremonies, there was a solitary candle displayed at the memorial. In addition to the 32 deaths, more than two dozen others were wounded by bullets or hurt trying to escape.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SHIPYARD SHIFT CHANGE
Shipyard moves to 2 shifts in effort to reduce virus spread
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Officials said a Virginia shipbuilding company will start running two shifts instead of three in an effort to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. Newport News Shipbuilding announced the shift change Wednesday. Spokesman Duane Bourne said the change doesn’t involve layoffs and will take effect on May 4. The shipyard is also extending its liberal leave policy until May 18. Shipyard President Jennifer Boykin said the policy change was a safety measure to lessen “close personal contact” with workers, which would make social-distancing easier while continuing to run operations. The Daily Press reported that a total of 23 people working at the shipyard have the coronavirus and are now in quarantine.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEAT PLANTS
Smithfield Foods closes plants in Wisconsin, Missouri
CUDAHY, Wis. (AP) — Smithfield Foods will temporarily close its meat processing plants in Cudahy, Wisconsin. and Martin City, Missouri. because of the coronavirus pandemic. The plant near Milwaukee will be closed for two weeks while the facility in Missouri is closed indefinitely. The Missouri plant receives raw material from the company’s shuttered Sioux Falls, South Dakota, facility. Virginia-based Smithfield Foods has reported 518 infections in employees in Sioux Falls and 126 more in people connected to them. Smithfield said a small number of employees at the Wisconsin and Missouri plants have tested positive for the virus.
CNS-INDUSTRIAL HEMP
Northam signs bill to regulate CBD products as food
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam recently signed a bill that would define hemp extract, such as CBD, as food and usher in state regulations on these products. Senate Bill 918, patroned by Fairfax Democratic Sen. David Marsden, will help guide the budding industrial hemp industry in Virginia by regulating facility conditions and requirements for the production of hemp-derived products intended for human consumption. This bill also allows the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to regulate and enforce certain standards for hemp extract, including labeling requirements, identifying contaminants and batch testing.