Henrico County Public Schools offers distance learning in flexible, fun format

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) will be offering a distance learning program in a fun and flexible format.
One of Henrico schools’ options to provide distance learning is launching a program called the “Henrico EdFlix” learning plan.
Henrico EdFlix includes a colorful online interface that allows students to pick and choose within “seasons” of learning content and engage with on-demand material.
HCPS teachers are using Henrico Edflix remotely to work hand in hand with their classes through targeted review, enrichment and application of key content and skills.
Henrico EdFlix is so flexible, that various on-demand materials in the program can be used at times (and at a pace) that work for the unusual schedules families are adopting during the closure.
Season two of Henrico EdFlix debuted this week and will run through June 12. Season two is titled “LifeReady On-Demand Learning”.
The second season includes material for students in all grades and learning levels, including students enrolled in exceptional education programs.
To access Henrico EdFlix, visit the school division’s virtual learning website, click on “Get Started” and then choose a grade level from a Netflix-style icon screen that asks, “Who’s watching EdFlix?”
Season 2 asks students of all elementary grades to use curated online resources to research a famous global citizen and create ways to share information about that person with others. Additionally, Edflix offers students a wide variety of grade-appropriate learning options across subject areas. All materials can be easily printed and used offline if desired. Among the many options available to students are:
- Preschool students can go on an alphabet “letter hunt” in magazines and books, study the many shapes of objects in a typical recycling bin, or practice fine-motor skills by making “noodle jewelry” or using tweezers, tongs and clothespins to move small objects.
- Kindergarten and first-graders can choose to make a 20-item museum, create an acrostic poem or calm difficult emotions while observing an aquarium cam.
- Second- and third-graders can compare and contrast land and water ecosystems, play a card game to compare three-digit numbers or create art like illustrator Eric Carle.
- Fourth- and fifth-graders can choose to record, graph and analyze local weather, use dice to craft a fitness plan or learn about author Kate DiCamillo and read one of her books in digital form.
Activities and episode “time slots” differ for students in grades 6-12 because they are using HCPS’ learning platform, “Schoology” on HCPS-issued laptops. Students with disabilities are getting accessible virtual lessons from their exceptional education teachers, while students with disabilities moving forward in high school credit courses continue to receive support from their special education teachers and case managers.
