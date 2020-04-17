Henrico baker expands services to offer online cooking courses

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - These days, business owners are having to change the way they do business, some are temporarily closing their doors while others are opening new ones by expanding their services.
One Henrico entrepreneur falls into the latter group, sweetening the deal with her sweet treats.
Destiny Graham lives to make life a bit sweeter and owns Destiny’s Pops, a home-based bakery she created 10 years ago when she was 12.
“We offer a range of desserts from chocolate-covered treats, cake pops, cakes, cookies, cake in a jar and so many more,” said Graham.
This time of year typically equals big business for Graham because of religious holidays and graduation celebrations.
Now, restrictions cancel large gatherings. However, they are not canceling Graham's creativity.
"As an entrepreneur, you just never stop thinking of ways on how you can grow and improve during this time," said Graham.
She thought of the baking classes which sparked her baking interests in the first place.
“For me, I never had an experience in baking, but taking those classes as a young girl at 12 years old, it sparked a passion in me to then go and launch my own business," said Graham. "So, I wanted to create an opportunity for people, whether they are 12 or 20, however old they may be, I just wanted to create a platform for people that could spark a passion,” she said.
So, she created an online service called Baking It Up Academy. Twice a month for a small fee, Graham offers a variety of courses on how to bake edible masterpieces like Easter cake pops.
Her first video received hundreds of views and positive feedback.
Graham plans to offer in-person classes in the future, but until then, the online courses provide a way of keeping her current customers engaged and aware of what she offers.
However, if it attracts new customers along the way, she says that it would be even sweeter.
"I just want people to take advantage of this time, you know, while they are stuck at home and not doing anything, why not learn something new?" said Graham.
Graham also offers what she calls, Single Item Saturday. Customers are able to choose a treat to be delivered to their home on a Saturday, free of charge.
