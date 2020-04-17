Health director says no significant increase of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Richmond, Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After weeks of statewide COVID-19 restrictions, the Richmond and Henrico Health Department Director, Dr. Danny Avula, says the impact the disease has had on area hospitals is not as severe as previously projected.
“Over the last couple of weeks is that we’ve not seen any significant increases in hospital bed utilization. Ventilator use is under 25 percent and has stayed really steady,” Avula said. "I’ve talked to my colleagues who are in the health care systems, it feels like a calm before the storm, but hopefully that storm never comes
While Avula expects the number of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to increase, he attributes the less-than-expected increases in hospitalizations Avula to social distancing.
“The goal of all of this was to keep our health systems from being overwhelmed so that the most vulnerable members of our community could get the care they needed to make it through," Avula said.
The health director added that there may not be a need for the emergency hospital overflow plans at the Greater Richmond Convention center, as well as two other locations in Northern Virginia and the Tidewater area, but he stresses now is not the time to ease back on social distancing.
“If things continue on this trajectory there may actually never be a need for that significant build-out of the convention center,” Avula said. “Our health systems think that they will be able to manage the projected surge in the footprints that they currently have by using vacant space that they are not using for elective surgeries, they will be able to manage the hospital surge that comes.”
So far, there are 19 long-term care facilities between Richmond and Henrico County that have positive COVID-19 cases. Avula says healthcare workers are unknowingly carrying the disease with them.
As of Friday, there were 532 confirmed cases and 74 deaths in Henrico County; that breaks down to approximately 50 percent of the cases being African American, 36.9 percent are caucasian, about 4 percent other and 9 percent unknown. Of the deaths in Henrico, 44.6 percent have been African American, 45.9 percent are caucasian, just under 4 percent are other and 4 percent are unknown.
Richmond has 201 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine deaths. So far, 64 percent of positive cases are African American while 24.7 of those cases are caucasian with 4 percent being in the other category and 6 percent is unknown. So far, 100 percent of the reported deaths in the city have been African American.
Avula, along with state and local leaders, has also been calling on the health systems to retroactively collect coronavirus data to better address the racial disparities of the disease.
“The data tells us that African Americans are carrying a harder burden of disease than their counterparts and that’s not surprising, it continues to be frustrating and heartbreaking,” Avula said. “It is indicative of the underlying health disparities that we’ve known about for a long time.”
To combat this, Avula says the Health Department is working closely with state health care facilities to expand testing opportunities for minority communities as early as Tuesday.
The Health Department says it’s working with other states that have done walk-up testing to make sure they will be able to better manage the crowds and maintain social distancing. Some of the areas where the health department may conduct walk-up test sites include the city’s public housing communities, larger neighborhood areas like St. Luke and Henrico Arms in the county.
Avula says efforts are also being made to conduct more widespread testing with faster turnaround times in long-term care facilities. He adds VCU Medical Center will be processing a lot of those labs.
“That allows the state labs to open up its capacities to conduct more testing for the uninsured,” Avula said. "As soon as Tuesday of next week, our team at the Richmond Henrico Health Department will be circulating throughout a number of predominantly minority communities; we’ve developed a screening process where individuals will call our hotline, be screened for symptoms, be screened for insurance and then assigned an appointment.”
Avula says the state will likely not see an ease on COVID-19 restrictions until antibody testing becomes more readily available, which he said may not be the case for at least another month.
“The idea is that once that is made available, we’ll be able to widely test and see who had exposure already and has developed protective antibodies against this and that information will be really useful for us in terms of being able to decide when are we going to open back up as a society,” Avula said. “We’ve got to keep social distancing and we need to stay at it.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.