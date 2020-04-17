Forecast: Breezy and sunny after a frosty start

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -
FRIDAY: Frosty start in many areas. then a quick warmup courtesy of gusty south winds. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Rain at night. (Night rain chance increases to 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely during the morning (around 1/4″), then afternoon sun. Lows near 50, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance Early: 70%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few late showers possible. Rain Likely at night. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s. (evening Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Rain likely, especially morning and midday. Rain could be heavy. Lows upper 40s, highs upper 50s (Rain Chance 90%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Rain Likely. Lows upper 50s, highs near 70 (Rain Chance 60%)
