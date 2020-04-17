Facing the COVID-19 pandemic in Virginia without government relief

My mother is a professional caretaker, caring for senior citizens since we came to the United States nearly two decades ago. Unfortunately, she underwent emergency surgery last week and will not be able to work anytime soon. No one in our family was able to go to the hospital to see her due to the quarantine measures. Because of the pandemic, my mother had to wait an additional two days in pain by herself before space opened up for her to get surgery. It was very hard to leave her in the emergency room, knowing that she would go through recovery all alone.