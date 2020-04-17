Multiple large explosions caught on camera following car crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Several large explosions were caught on camera following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.
Calls came in for reports of a loud boom near Belmont Road in Chesterfield. Police say two vehicles were involved in a crash and one caught fire.
Officials say one of the vehicles involved in the crash was carrying propane tanks, which caused several explosions.
Crews say one person had a non-life-threatening injury.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
