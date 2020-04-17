Amid outbreak, Virginia’s health department keeping some COVID-19 information under wraps

Reporters and the public have been relying on the department’s daily dashboard, which sometimes includes information that’s inconsistent with other reports. On Thursday, for instance, VDH reported 63 outbreaks of COVID-19 within long-term care facilities, with 654 cases and 36 deaths. But Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico — the site of what’s become the deadliest known outbreak of COVID-19 at any nursing home in the country — had confirmed 45 deaths at its facility alone.