Amid outbreak, Virginia’s health department keeping some COVID-19 information under wraps

At first, information on COVID-19 in Virginia came out in a trickle.
For several weeks after the first infection was identified, health officials often reported cases, and especially deaths, by health district — 35 regions encompassing multiple counties and dozens of miles. They often declined to identify cases with more geographic specificity, saying it could violate patient confidentiality.
By late March, the Virginia Department of Health began reporting cases by locality on its daily surveillance dashboard. But weeks later, some information remains opaque. Each locality includes a wide range of territory (case numbers are available in Fairfax County, for instance, but not specific locales such as Herndon and Falls Church). And despite repeated questions, officials have declined to provide the names of individual long-term care facilities with outbreaks of the disease.
It’s led to situations like a nursing home employee in Harrisonburg coming forward this week to identify her facility as the one that was announced by the Central Shenandoah Health District as under investigation for a COVID-19 outbreak.
“There’s a lot of sick people,” the 25-year-old nursing assistant told the Daily News-Record. “All of our aides are pretty much sick right now.”
Reporters and the public have been relying on the department’s daily dashboard, which sometimes includes information that’s inconsistent with other reports. On Thursday, for instance, VDH reported 63 outbreaks of COVID-19 within long-term care facilities, with 654 cases and 36 deaths. But Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico — the site of what’s become the deadliest known outbreak of COVID-19 at any nursing home in the country — had confirmed 45 deaths at its facility alone.
Virginia’s policy on disclosing coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths highlight the variability of patient confidentiality laws and how they’re applied across the country. Maryland, for example, recently released a list of COVID-19 cases by zip code — a decision that Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the state’s department of health, attributed to a desire for “greater transparency.”
“The [department’s] dashboard is evolving to include additional information as it receives and evaluates more data,” he added in an email on Thursday.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.