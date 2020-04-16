Who are you staying home for? Let us know!

April 16, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 8:36 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Who are you staying home for? Your parents, kids, students, co-workers, yourself? We want to know!

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, most states - including Virginia - have issued some variation of a “stay-at-home” order. It doesn’t mean you cannot go out for essentials, but the best way to slow the spread is by staying home.

We want to know, who are you staying at home for? Upload your photo below so we can raise awareness and encourage others to stay home.

If you don’t want to make a sign yourself, you can print this out to use!

