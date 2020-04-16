Two Patient First locations will provide drive-up COVID-19 testing, appointment only

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Patient First will be providing drive-up COVID-19 testing. Testing will be appointment only.
Patient First’s testing locations are on Parham Road at I-64 and on Genito Road at Hull Street Road.
Appointments are made by calling a designated testing center.
Patients are then asked about symptoms and risk factors to determine whether they meet screening criteria based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). In order to be tested, a patient must either have a symptom or symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat) or be a healthcare worker or first responder.
Test samples will be collected outside of the center. Staff members collecting samples are equipped with proper PPE, including an N95 mask, gloves, eye protection and gown. Samples are sent to a third-party reference lab for testing. Results are expected to be ready between 2 and 7 days.
Patients will remain inside their vehicles during the testing process.
A Patient First nurse will call each patient once results are available, to share results, provide guidance, and answer questions.
For patients who are insured, there is no out-of-pocket expense for COVID-19 testing.
All Patient First centers have taken steps to provide a safe environment for patients and staff, including requiring all patients and staff to wear masks while inside the center, thoroughly disinfecting surfaces throughout the center at regular intervals, requiring frequent hand washing, and limiting visitors to only essential family members.
Testing is currently scheduled between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., seven days a week. Testing will be extended as more testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) becomes available.
All Patient First Medical Centers, including the two designated testing centers, remain open on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., every day, for patients who have an urgent need for medical or injury care.
For more updates about testing sites and instructions on how to make an appointment, visit Patient First’s website.
