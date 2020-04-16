Richmond launches meal program to support first responders, restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond has launched a meal program to help support first responders and restaurants.
First responders on duty will be able to order a meal from different restaurants each day, “ensuring that small businesses are given priority in nourishing the hardworking essential employees that protect civilians and organize emergency response every day.”
Restaurants with fewer than 25 employees within city limits are invited to apply to participate.
Once the restaurant is approved, the location will be assigned one or more dates the program with pay for the cost of the first responders’ meal.
The assigned restaurants will change each day to give as many as possible the chance to benefit from the program.
“This program is a simple and delicious way for the city to expand our support for small businesses,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “Our first responders deserve food that nourishes the body and the soul, and I know Richmond’s restaurants can deliver.”
