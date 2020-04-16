Regulators approve major electric rate increase for Old Dominion Power

The State Corporation Commission has approved a rate increase for the roughly 30,000 Southwest Virginians who get their electricity from Old Dominion Power, with the bump set to go into effect May 1.
In their April 6 order, regulators allowed the utility, which is the Virginia unit of Kentucky Utilities and the state’s smallest investor-owned utility, to increase its annual revenue by $9 million. The company has calculated that the average residential customer using about 1,250 kilowatts of power will see their monthly bill rise 15.4 percent, or $21.40.
During hearings and in testimony, a number of citizens and local governments, including the Wise County Board of Supervisors, decried the rate hike as “one of the highest proposed by any investor-owned utility in the country in the past year, and the second-highest proposed increase for the average residential customer.”
At an October hearing in Norton, Big Stone Gap Mayor Gary Johnson spoke against the increase, saying, “We have gone through an economical development downhill fast here, and how in the world can I ask outside investors to come into my part and pay such an outrageous electrical bill that they’re going to be paying?”
Old Dominion, however, argued that the rate increase was necessary to “ensure safe and reliable energy service,” provide shareholders with a fair rate of return and offset the loss of nine municipal customers from the rate base.
But as the coronavirus pandemic continues to halt normal activity and deepen an economic nosedive, the decision to increase rates raised some eyebrows.
Previously, Virginia regulators issued orders prohibiting utilities from disconnecting service to customers and requiring late payment fees to be waived for the duration of the coronavirus emergency.
“The timing of this increase could not be worse,” said Chelsea Barnes, a program manager with environmental and ratepayer advocacy group Appalachian Voices, which testified in the rate case, in a statement. “We encourage the commission and lawmakers to continue to seek ways to help Southwest Virginia communities lower their energy bills.”
In March, four state legislators — Republican Dels. Terry Kilgore of Scott and William Wampler of Abingdon and Sens. Ben Chafin of Russell and Todd Pillion of Abingdon — in a letter to the State Corporation Commission asked that regulators “seriously consider the adverse effects that this proposed increase will have on families, businesses and public/private institutions.”
