Publix donates $15K to Feed More

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Publix has donated $15,000 to Feed More as part of a $1 million donation to Feeding America member food banks.
The donation will help support food pantries and meal programs during the coronavirus pandemic.
"As we continue to see an increase in the number of people facing food insecurity during this pandemic, we are grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for this additional contribution in support of Feeding America member food banks,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “This donation will provide meals and essential supplies to our neighbors and continues to support our ongoing commitment to alleviating hunger in the communities we serve.”
The $1 million donation was divided up and given to food banks across seven different states.
