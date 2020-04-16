Protesters gather at Virginia Capitol to demand end to state’s lockdown

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three newly formed groups will come together Thursday morning to protest Virginia’s stay-at-home order and executive order closing non-essential businesses.
At 11:30 a.m., protesters led by ReOpen Virginia, End The Lockdown VA and Virginians Against Excessive Quarantine will come together against the restrictions continuing beyond May 1.
“Government mandating sick people to stay home is called quarantine. However, the government mandating healthy citizens to stay home, forcing businesses and churches to close is called tyranny,” said Reopen Virginia in a release. “Business owners are being forced to layoff employees while the unemployment system is failing those laid off as the economy free falls. This is a recipe for disaster with many in our society helpless."
The Governor’s office says Northam will continue to make decisions based on science, data and public health. His top priority will continue to be keeping Virginians safe.
The protest follows several across the country demanding the same thing from their state officials.
