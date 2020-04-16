Protesters gather at Virginia Capitol to demand end to state’s lockdown

Capitol police were stationed outside the square more than an hour before the protest was scheduled to begin. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 11:37 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three newly formed groups will come together Thursday morning to protest Virginia’s stay-at-home order and executive order closing non-essential businesses.

NOW: People are showing up for a planned protest of Governor Ralph Northam’s business closure extension. They are assembling in front of Governor’s Mansion. Lots of Capitol and Virginia State Police I’m scene to monitor.

At 11:30 a.m., protesters led by ReOpen Virginia, End The Lockdown VA and Virginians Against Excessive Quarantine will come together against the restrictions continuing beyond May 1.

“Government mandating sick people to stay home is called quarantine. However, the government mandating healthy citizens to stay home, forcing businesses and churches to close is called tyranny,” said Reopen Virginia in a release. “Business owners are being forced to layoff employees while the unemployment system is failing those laid off as the economy free falls. This is a recipe for disaster with many in our society helpless."

The Governor’s office says Northam will continue to make decisions based on science, data and public health. His top priority will continue to be keeping Virginians safe.

The protest follows several across the country demanding the same thing from their state officials.

