Police: Five Pennsylvania men charged in Spotsylvania triple murder

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Spotsylvania police say five men from Pennsylvania have been charged in a triple murder that occurred last May.
On May 29, 2019, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8300 block of Arlene Acres Drive at 9:00 a.m. to find three people dead in the home and two other children - an infant and a toddler - alive.
The three deceased victims were, Michael Coleman, 39, Rachel Ozuna, 34 and Kyruss Ozuna, 14. The deceased was discovered when Kyruss’s father went to the residence to check on his son.
Sheriff Roger L. Harris announced that detectives have charged the following people each with three counts of 1st-degree murder:
- James Christopher Myers, 30
- Durward Anthony Allen, 27
- Jamal Kelvin Bailey, 30
- Hugh Cameron Green, 30
- Montel Jaleek Wilson, 26
All persons charged are from Philadelphia, Pa.
Police say all of the suspects are currently in custody in various locations across Pennsylvania. According to police, all subjects with the exception of Hugh Green were already incarcerated for unrelated charges.
“The devastating crime that was uncovered on May 29, 2019, has torn several families apart and impacted the strong community that surrounds us," Sheriff Harris said. "I’m very grateful for the tireless efforts our Detectives were faced with along with the collaborative multi-agency assistance to bring these suspects to justice. My continued prayers for peace and comfort to the Ozuna and Coleman families”.
There is no timeframe for their extradition to Virginia, authorities say.
