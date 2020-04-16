News to Know for April 16: Over 6,000 COVID-19 cases in Va.; Gov. Northam extends business closures; State delegate recovers from COVID-19; Sunny end to week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
As the coronavirus continues to dominate headlines, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place to make it easier to stay up to date.
Government relief checks began arriving in Americans’ bank accounts as the economic damage to the U.S. from the coronavirus piled up Wednesday. Haven’t gotten it yet though? People can now track the date their COVID-19 relief payment scheduled to be deposited into their bank account or mailed to them.
Trump announced a halt to U.S. payments to the World Health Organization pending a review of its warnings about the coronavirus and China. Trump, whose own response to the virus has been called into question, criticized the WHO for not sounding the alarm sooner. He asserted that the virus could have been contained at its source and lives could have been spared had the U.N. health agency done a better job investigating reports coming out of China.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 6,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 195 deaths and 1,048 hospitalizations throughout the state Wednesday.
The increase in cases is in part a function of increased testing. So far, 44,169 Virginians have now been tested for the virus.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Henrico: 453
- Chesterfield: 254
- Richmond: 177
- Hanover: 53
- Goochland: 40
- Petersburg: 19
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
A spokesperson said the company has been made aware of additional COVID-19 cases at the Boar’s Head facility in Jarratt.
On April 15, a spokesperson said there are more confirmed cases at the Jarratt location but did not give a specific number of cases.
On April 8, officials said they were notified by the health department of the first cases between April 7 and April 8 and that four employees tested positive. Each of the employees is under quarantine and have not been at the facility since March 31 for three employees and April 1 for the fourth employee.
The facility is following CDC guidelines and recommendations, along with working with the state health department on guidance to prevent the spread.
A Virginia lawmaker tested positive for coronavirus and is sharing the painful diagnosis and her road to recovery. Delegate Delores McQuinn is on the mend now, but it’s been a painful few weeks. She’s kept quiet about it until now.
You often see the lawmaker fighting at Capitol or serving in the community.
"I realized one morning I had no taste and no smell,” McQuinn said.
She’s been in isolation since testing positive for coronavirus more than two weeks ago. After she got the news, her husband received the same diagnosis.
Though not yet back at 100%, they’re getting better.
In an expected move Wednesday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam extended the time a long list of businesses in the state must remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northam’s executive order dealing with this part of the response was set to expire next week. His decision to extend it by two more weeks means it will remain in effect until May 8.
Under the extension, the state’s ban on public gatherings of more than 10 is still in effect. Non-essential businesses like barbershops, fitness centers and concert venues remain closed.
Essential businesses like grocery stores and gas stations will remain open, but those businesses need to continue to adhere to social distancing and good hygiene guidelines.
The governor also reminded everyone to wear cloth masks while out in public. He says that will be the new normal along with other social distancing guidelines for months to come so everyone should get used to it.
Childcare Aware of Virginia will be offering resources and information about childcare across Virginia.
The resource informs parents with a map that shows which programs have closed and which ones are still operating. The map is updated weekly.
If you are still working and in need of child care services, click here, or call 1-866-kids-tlc for an up-to-date list of child care providers.
