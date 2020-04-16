Marks & Harrison providing meals to hospital staff, fire crews in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Marks & Harrison will provide meals to John Randolph Medical Center hospital staff and Hopewell’s Police and Fire & Rescue crews in Hopewell to show appreciation to individuals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marks & Harrison is partnering with Jalapeños Mexican restaurant in Chester to provide approximately 250 meals to hospital staff and Hopewell Fire & Rescue teams.
Two team members from Marks & Harrison Hopewell’s office will be passing out meals in protective gear.
“Healthcare workers and first responders deserve everyone’s support during this unprecedented time,” Lee J. Bujakowski, an Attorney with Marks & Harrison’s Hopewell office said. “We hope these meals provide a little comfort to the teams working so hard to respond during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Individuals can pick up meals from their cars at the Firm’s Hopewell office, which is a former bank with a drive-through window before or after their shifts.
Meals will be provided on April 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.