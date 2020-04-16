Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia reports large daily jump in coronavirus deaths
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has extended an order closing non-essential businesses for an additional two weeks. Northam’s original directive ordering the temporary closing of restaurant dining areas, theaters, museums, gyms, hair salons and other non-essential businesses was set to run through April 23. He announced Wednesday that the order will remain in place until May 8. The new order also continues the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people. Northam’s separate stay-at-home order will remain in effect until June 10. The announcement came on the same day Virginia health officials reported the largest one-day jump in deaths from the coronavirus in the state. As of Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported a total of 195 deaths.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NURSING-HOMES
Feds under pressure to publicly track nursing home outbreaks
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal officials are coming under increasing pressure to start publicly tracking coronavirus infections and deaths in nursing homes amid criticism they have not been transparent about the scope of outbreaks that have already claimed thousands of lives. Experts say that lack of transparency has been a major blindspot, and that publicizing outbreaks as they happen could not only alert nearby communities but also help officials see where to focus testing and other safety measures. Because the federal government has not been releasing a count, The Associated Press has been keeping its own tally. The latest shows more than 4,400 deaths.
POLICE KILLING-PAROLE
Virginia man convicted in 1979 officer slaying gets parole
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia parole board has voted to release from prison a man convicted of killing a police officer in 1979. Parole Board Chair Adrianne L. Bennett told the Richmond-Times Dispatch Tuesday that the board voted Friday to grant 64-year-old Vincent Lamont Martin parole. Martin was sentenced to life in prison in the fatal shooting of Richmond patrolman Michael P. Connors. Bennett said three co-defendants gave conflicting testimony that contributed to Martin’s conviction at the time. The newspaper reports that Richmond's police chief and other advocates have since called for the prevention of Martin's release, but Bennett says the board followed all policies and its decision is final.
BC-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOME HOTSPOT
Deaths hit 45 at Virginia care home called 'virus's dream'
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Soon after the first coronavirus case hit the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, many of the staffers quit and a doctor just stopped making his rounds. Now that deaths have risen to 45, the lone doctor left to help dozens more infected patients calls the suburban Richmond facility a “virus’s dream” _ chronically understaffed with most residents on Medicaid and many suffering from ailments complicated by poverty. Such places are particularly vulnerable in COVID-19 outbreaks at the nation’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities that have so far claimed more than 4,300 lives.
MISSING CANOER-BODY FOUND
Virginia authorities recover body of missing canoer
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have recovered the body of a man whose canoe overturned during a fishing trip last weekend. James City County police said the body of 22-year-old Tionni Johnson was pulled from the water near Little Creek Reservoir around 3 p.m. Tuesday after a two-day search. Officials said Johnson’s body was found about 100 feet offshore in the area where the boat overturned on Sunday. Police said an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old who were also in the boat swam to shore. The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening and the 18-year-old wasn't hurt.
VETERANS LAWSUIT-DISCHARGE RECORDS
Veterans group continues legal battle over discharge records
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A veterans group is continuing to sue the Pentagon over access to military discharge records despite a federal judge’s recent dismissal of the case. The National Veterans Legal Services Program said Tuesday that it filed its intent to appeal the judge's decision. The group represents veterans who want to upgrade a less-than-honorable discharge. Veterans advocates say they need to study past decisions of military review boards to prepare a veteran's appeal. But they lack access to more than half of those decisions. The military says it blocked access to the decisions last year because some contained personal information. The military is in the process of re-posting those decisions.
VIRGINIA BRIDGE RESCUE
Truck driver rescued from cab dangling 70 feet over river
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Firefighters in Virginia made a daring rescue of a truck driver whose tractor trailer was nearly blown off a bridge. The truck jack-knifed on Interstate 64 and crashed into the side of the bridge over the Elizabeth River, leaving the driver stuck in his cab dangling 70 feet above the water. Firefighters lowered one of their own with a harness to pull driver Wayne B. Boone from the cab as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area on Monday. The Chesapeake Fire department says Boone was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
PRIEST REMOVED
Priest with blog critical of church's abuse handling removed
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A priest in Virginia has been removed from his post after maintaining a blog critical of the Catholic Church’s handling of the sexual abuse scandal. News outlets report Rev. Mark White, whose blog reaches more than 1 million readers, was removed on Monday. He served as the priest of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi in Rocky Mount. The Catholic Diocese of Richmond says White has since been reassigned as chaplain to different state and federal prisons within the dioceses. His removal follows a months-long dispute with the head of the Diocese of Richmond and other church officials over the blog.