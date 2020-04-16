Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal officials are coming under increasing pressure to start publicly tracking coronavirus infections and deaths in nursing homes amid criticism they have not been transparent about the scope of outbreaks that have already claimed thousands of lives. Experts say that lack of transparency has been a major blindspot, and that publicizing outbreaks as they happen could not only alert nearby communities but also help officials see where to focus testing and other safety measures. Because the federal government has not been releasing a count, The Associated Press has been keeping its own tally. The latest shows more than 4,400 deaths.