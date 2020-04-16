Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago coach James Wade jokes he might have an advantage in the WNBA’s virtual draft despite picking from France where it will be after midnight when the Sky make their first choice. Wade will be working from his home Friday night in Montpellier, France where he has been staying with his wife and son since early March. Wade drafted from a hotel room in Hungary last year as the Russian team he coaches in the winter was in the European Final Four. So while some of his peers will have to adjust to the with WNBA coaches and general managers scattered throughout the country, Wade has been there, done that.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty have traded All-Star Tina Charles to the Washington Mystics as part of a three-team deal. New York will receive the 12th pick in the WNBA draft from Washington as well as the ninth and 15th picks from Dallas. The Liberty also will receive Tayler Hill from the Wings and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough from the Mystics. Dallas gets Washington's first-round pick in 2021 and New York's second-round pick in 2021. The Liberty now have four of the top 15 picks in Friday’s draft, including the No. 1 pick.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Highly recruited guard Earl Timberlake has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball for the Miami Hurricanes. The 6-foot-6 Timberlake is widely considered among the top 50 prospects in the nation, and No. 1 in Maryland. He averaged 16.5 points and 10 rebounds per game as a senior for DeMatha Catholic, which has produced more than a dozen NBA players. Timberlake will join incoming freshman Matt Cross and transfer Nysier Brooks as Miami newcomers. The Hurricanes went 15-16 this season, and coach Jim Larranaga has endured back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1991-93 at Bowling Green.
UNDATED (AP) — UCLA running back Joshua Kelley was looking forward to visiting various NFL teams, checking out their facilities and meeting coaches before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the pre-draft process. Instead, because the NFL on March 13 barred all in-person pre-draft visits, Kelley and other prospects had to do “virtual” visits with teams. Their conversations with coaching staffs took place on video conferencing technology like Skype, Zoom and FaceTime.