Health officials warn against letting down your guard as calls to reopen country move forward

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond and Henrico’s Health Director says now is not the time to let down your guard and says the numbers in Virginia prove it.
Dr. Danny Avula says because Virginia has basically shut down to allow for social distancing, that’s why hospitals haven’t been slammed. The moment we let down our guard, he cautions, that could change.
"I think the situation continues to look bleak for our community,” Avula said.
It’s a frank conversation with the man who’s on the front lines. Avula and his team are visiting area nursing homes every day.
“We have multiple deaths at multiple facilities,” he said.
More than 60 people have died in long-term care facilities in Richmond and Henrico.
"The way this virus is impacting our elderly and most vulnerable residents of our community, it’s really difficult to watch,” Avula added.
It’s why he’s suggesting people of all ages continue to do their part to slow the spread - even as guidance came down from the White House Thursday that America will soon begin to gradually reopen. People gathering at the Capitol Thursday said they don’t understand why the governor is keeping Virginia on lockdown.
"Who is he to determine what is essential in our society and what is not? I believe the liquor stores are open. Is that essential? There are a lot of things that are open that many people don’t consider essential,” Marco Caceres said.
"The reason why I’m not wearing a mask is that I’m not going to have someone tell me I have to,” Benjamin Wright added.
Dr. Avula says, not so fast. Because there is no vaccine or treatment right now, he says the best measure of prevention is keeping your distance.
“If we have to do this for another month, two months, another three months, it feels worth it to me,” Avula said.
He says especially since new information on the virus is coming in every day. Dr. Avula says while he’s not sure a person can be re-infected with COVID-19, he is seeing symptoms that are lasting longer in some people where they may experience issues for a week, others up to 18 days or so.
“Let’s stay the course.”
While Canterbury Rehab has been open about its growing number of cases and deaths, another Henrico nursing home where there’s been an outbreak - Beth Sholom - said Thursday, it will not update the public when its residents pass away. Officials there say they believe that should be between them and their families.
