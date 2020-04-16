Goochland Drive-in Theater plans to open in May

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Goochland Drive-in Theater continues to make changes to help ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic with the hope of opening in the future.
Goochland Drive-In Theater announced on its website that the theater plans to open on May 1.
John Heidel founded the Goochland Drive-In Theater back in 2009. They usually open in March. The drive-in said it has been flooded with stories and information from people about other drive-ins that are open around the country.
“We want to do the same.....but it’s important for us to do it in the best way possible. So we’re taking more exhaustive measures than any other drive-in to ensure compliance (and beyond) during these unusual times,” the drive-in posted on Facebook.
The theater said it has gotten approval from Virginia Health Department, Virginia Governor’s Office and Goochland Commonwealth Attorney’s Office on moving forward with trying to open with the safety measures it is working on.
As part of the safety measures, the following will be implemented:
- All tickets will be purchased online. No money will be exchanged at the ticket booth.
- Parking will be limited to 50 percent capacity, with vehicles part at least 12 feet apart and the show will be watched from inside the vehicle.
- For now, the snack bar will be closed but it will be OK to bring outside food and drinks.
- The playground and public areas will be closed for now with no socializing.
- Restrooms will be limited to two people at a time, makers will keep people 10 feet apart outside, restrooms will be constantly cleaned, doors will be open and there are new touch-free flushing and sinks faucets
- Pets are welcome but potty breaks are asked to be avoided. But if needed, it is asked that they are walked along the perimeter of the property.
“Beyond the proper approvals, most of the measures we have taken have been self-imposed. In fact, some of these temporary guidelines exceed the CDC recommendations,” the drive-in said.
“We have self-imposed a 50% capacity limit, which means every other spot you’ll see a vehicle, so there will be space between each vehicle,” said Heidel.
So instead of 400 cars, there can be up to 200.
