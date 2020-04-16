First Alert: Frost and freeze expected on Thursday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A widespread frost and freeze is expected across Central Virginia Thursday night into Friday morning.
A Freeze Warning has been issued for areas north of Richmond from midnight tonight until 9 a.m. on Friday. Temperatures in these locations are expected to drop near the 30 degree mark and temperatures could drop into the upper 20s in spots.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for areas along and south of I-64 where temperatures will drop into the mid to low 30s overnight tonight into Friday morning.
Make sure you protect any plants that are susceptible to cold temperatures tonight. If you can bring any potted plants indoors or cover them up, that will protect them from the cold temperatures.
In many locations, tonight’s frost/freeze will be the second night in a row with temperatures cold enough to damage plants. A viewer from Southwestern Chesterfield County sent us this picture of frost on potato plants.
NBC12′s Andrew Freiden gave you the First Alert last week to help you plan ahead for this week’s potential cold temperatures.
