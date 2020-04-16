Family: Loved one with COVID-19 dies at Healthcare Center on Beth Sholom campus

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico family is mourning the death of their loved one who they say died at Beth Sholom Tuesday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Deborah Vuturo said her father, Robert Accomando, 81, was diagnosed with the disease on April 9 and passed away five days later in his room in Unit 3 at the Healthcare Center on the Beth Sholom campus.
“I was getting ready to go there and I get a phone call that he passed away a little after noon,” Vuturo said. “Nobody was calling me. I know that they’re really busy and everything, but they don’t keep the families informed like they should.”
Tuesday night the facility announced more than 25 residents and staff members at the Healthcare Center had tested positive for COVID-19. That number had more than doubled since the previous update five days earlier.
“All our residents are being treated within our Healthcare Center which is on isolation from the rest of our campus,” said President and CEO Morris Funk in a news release Tuesday. “At this time, the Healthcare Center is the only building at Beth Sholom that has confirmed cases.”
However, the news release posted on the Beth Sholom website Tuesday did not mention the death. Neither did the updates posted on Wednesday and on Thursday.
“They send us these email updates and there’s nothing about someone passing away and I know my dad passed away,” Vuturo said.
Several messages to Beth Sholom on Wednesday and Thursday to confirm the death were not immediately returned. The Henrico County Department of Health would not confirm the death at this time either.
In Thursday’s update, Funk said the facility did not have enough test kits to test everyone within the different buildings on campus, therefore only the residents in the Healthcare Center would be tested. Again, the Healthcare Center is the only building on campus with positive cases.
“We have a team from the Health Department that will be assisting us to conduct the tests,” Funk said. "The team will be wearing personal protective equipment when they are with each resident to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”
The facility is also working on a plan to test all staff in the Healthcare Center, but have to first secure the test kits and staffing support.
“It is important to note that this testing will help us identify if we need to reassess how we cohort our residents,” Funk said. “All residents in the Healthcare Center will remain in isolation in their respective rooms. As we noted before, that facility has a dedicated staff that only works in that facility.”
According to the facility, the first resident tested positive for the disease on March 26, two weeks after the facility went on a campus-wide closure. That resident lived in the Parkside Assisted Living facility on campus.
Beth Sholom said the resident was initially isolated in their room after moving to the Healthcare Center to avoid further spread before being transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
However, as the days progressed, the virus continued to spread, according to facility officials.
“Last week we were trying to keep all the confirmed cases to a single floor but even that is no longer possible,” Funk said.
Vuturo said her father was showing symptoms on April 7 and was tested for COVID-19.
“He had a fever the night before of 99 degree and he was coughing a little,” she said. “They told me they listened to his chest and heard some crackling in the lower part of his lungs.”
Accomando was kept in his Unit 1 room at the Healthcare Center until April 9 when he was moved to Unit 3 after the test came back positive, according to Vuturo.
“[Friday] things started to get bad,” she said. “They told me he was unresponsive and he had not woken up. They told me he was not taking any medicine by mouth; he couldn’t swallow.”
She and her husband visited with Accomando outside his window shortly after but did not see any response from the recently turned 81-year-old.
“It’s a horrible thing when you can’t be with the person you love and they pass away and you can’t be with them,” Vuturo said.
According to the facility’s update on Wednesday, they were working with the Henrico Health Department to test all of the residents in the Healthcare Center location.
“Accessing the number of kits necessary to complete that testing has been extremely difficult,” Funk said. “The lag time between a time a person is tested, and the results are received is slow and creating challenges for everyone involved. That aspect is out of our control.”
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
