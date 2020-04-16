Families surprise teachers with car parade to show appreciation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parents and students of St. Michael’s Episcopal School fanned out in car parades across the Richmond area to show support and appreciation for teachers.
“Oh my goodness! I had around 20 cars filled with my students parade through my circle drive today,” said fourth-grade teacher Angie Rowe. “I was crying, horns were honking, kids were holding signs, screaming and blowing kisses. It was definitely the highlight of this difficult time. It took all the willpower I had not to go and hug all of these children.”
The “Caring Caravans” were complete with decorated cars, homemade signs, music and horn blasts, with the school’s mascot even making appearances at some surprise visits.
“It was truly an afternoon of sunshine and smiles!” said Bob Gregg, St. Michael’s Head of School. “St. Michael’s is known for its close-knit community so we are craving to safely see one another in this time of social distancing. Today was such an extraordinary treat and a sign that we are ALL in this together. This show of love from our families will carry us through until we can all be back as a community on school grounds once again.”
Teachers were also given boxed lunches from Sally Bell’s Kitchen.
“There are no words to express the love! It’s one thing to be face to face on a computer but it’s another thing to see each other in person. I am so blessed to teach such incredible children and families,” said Mary Shirl Eaton, a third-grade teacher. “Neighbors were coming out to see what the commotion was!”
St. Michael’s launched remote learning for students in grades kindergarten-eighth grade on March 23.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.