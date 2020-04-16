Families surprise teachers with car parade to show appreciation

“It was truly an afternoon of sunshine and smiles!” said Bob Gregg, St. Michael’s Head of School. “St. Michael’s is known for its close-knit community so we are craving to safely see one another in this time of social distancing. Today was such an extraordinary treat and a sign that we are ALL in this together. This show of love from our families will carry us through until we can all be back as a community on school grounds once again.”