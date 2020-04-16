Coronavirus Fraud Task Force warns of increased financial scams

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As federal stimulus checks make their way to millions of Americans to provide relief from the COVID-19 outbreak and its related restrictions, government leaders say scammers will be doing all they can to trick people out of their money.
According to the IRS, there has been an increase in phishing schemes utilizing emails, letters, texts and links using keywords such as “Corona Virus”, “COVID-19”, and “Stimulus."
In a press release Thursday, Zachary Terwilliger, co-leader of the task force and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia says there have already been reports of criminals attempting to use various phishing techniques, including text messages, emails and letters delivered through the mail.
"Please be vigilant. Simply put: Hang up on robocalls, do not provide your personally-identifying information to anyone, and always confirm you are accessing legitimate links from IRS.gov,” Terwilliger said.
Most Americans will see their stimulus checks directly deposited into their bank account, but individuals who normally receive tax refunds via paper check or don’t use direct deposit will receive their economic impact payment as a physical check.
“Americans will receive their economic-impact payments in one of two ways: Through the mail or by direct deposit into their bank accounts,” said Thomas T. Cullen, co-leader of the task force and U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. “These payments do not need to be confirmed, authorized, or activated, and you should assume that any unsolicited calls or emails from individuals or entities who claim to be associated with the IRS are fraudulent.”
The IRS launched two new tools: “Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here” allows quick registration of stimulus checks for people who don’t normally file a tax return. "Get My Payment” lets taxpayers check the status of their payment, including the date your it’s scheduled to be deposited in your bank account or come in through the mail. Both tools can be found, HERE.
The IRS Criminal Investigation is actively working to combat scam artists trying to exploit economic impact payments and other provisions related to COVID-19. According to IRS-CI, taxpayers who are unaware of how the payments will reach them are typical victims of these scams.
If you think you are a victim of a scam or attempted fraud involving COVID-19, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.
