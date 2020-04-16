Carlson Financial offers service answering questions to those nearing or in retirement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Carlson Financial is offering a temporary service to help those nearing retirement or in retirement by answering investment questions.
Advisors are being made available from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for 15-minute phone calls to discuss investment questions and concerns.
Advisors will help determine if callers should be making any changes during the market downturn.
The service is being offered as a no-obligation opportunity.
