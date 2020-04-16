BJ’s Wholesale Club designates Appreciation Hour for first responders, healthcare workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - BJ’s Wholesale Club has designated an Appreciation Hour for all first responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Appreciation Hour will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. starting on April 19.
BJ’s will also be offering a free four-month Inner Circle membership to all first responders and healthcare workers.
For first responders and healthcare workers that want to sign up for a free four-month Inner Circle membership, they can sign up for their complimentary BJ’s membership by visiting their local club and showing their badge at the Member Service Desk.
The membership will allow customers to shop during the designated shopping hour and during standard hours of operation.
Dedicated shopping hours for members age 60 and over will be updated to Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. It was previously seven days a week.
BJ’s Wholesale Club is one of many stores that are dedicating certain hours to senior shoppers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To see a list of those stores, click here.
