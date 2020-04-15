Some farmers markets and growers that serve them shifting to adjust to COVID-19 restrictions

For Holly Hammond, face-to-face interactions were the only way to sell the plant starts and vegetables she grows with her husband, James, on their farm, Whisper Hill, in Scottsville.
When the threat of coronavirus became apparent at the beginning of March, just as the spring market season was approaching, she had a swift change of heart.
“I didn’t really want to be around a zillion people,” she says. “We couldn’t keep doing [farmers markets] the same way. We’re going to have to do things differently. People can’t just come into your stands and touch everything.”
Things were looking grim for the Hammonds and thousands of other small-scale growers across the state when farmers markets started to shut down or limit operations to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Agricultural economists projected last month that local and regional food markets nationwide would see a decline in sales of up to $688.7 million across the country through the end of May.
But because of savvy online marketing practices and a boost in customer engagement, farmers like the Hammonds are beating a virus that’s shuttering industries across the country.
After Gov. Ralph Northam ordered non-essential businesses to close and banned gatherings of 10 or more people, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services instructed farmers markets to follow the same takeout and delivery guidelines issued to restaurants.
That irked advocates like Kim Hutchinson, who heads the Virginia Farmers Market Association.
Hutchinson objected to the designation and says that outdoor farmer’s markets are safer than grocery stores. She pointed to a recent experience at a supermarket in Richmond, where shoppers were huddled in the check-out line and getting handsy with the merchandise.
“People were just picking everything up and touching it and putting it back down… None of this happens at the farmers market,” she says.
Many farmer’s markets have changed the way goods and money change hands. Some have spent the better part of the past month making tweaks as they go. Others have shut down entirely. Some are switching to a new model altogether.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.