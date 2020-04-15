Richmond company printing free menus for local restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many restaurants across Central Virginia are working day in and day out to stay open and stay afloat. Now one company is keeping its 100 employees working by spreading the word at no cost to some of our favorite small businesses.
“We started producing menus for local restaurants for free so that they can get the word out to their customers that they’re serving takeout and things like that," said Chris Lewis, Conquest Graphics.
Each Richmond restaurant can get 500 menus printed at no cost.
And they’ve helped quite a few already.
“Probably close to 100 at this point around the area, but we’re calling everybody in the 804 area code and then we will expand out to other restaurants in the area code and then we’ll expand out from there," said Lewis, “It’s really nice the comments you get back from restaurant owners saying thank you so much we really appreciate it. It’s really gratifying to know that at least what you’re doing is helping them get the word out to their customers so it’s a good thing.”
But the company’s generosity doesn’t end there; they’re also cutting plastic for face shields, which are being donated to the group Build RVA.
“They were cutting them out with scissors and you’ve got to imagine that takes a lot of time especially when you do any number of them so we actually bought materials, it came in from Las Vegas and we’re cutting it," he said.
They’ve currently made close to a thousand, but making more is a challenge.
“We could do thousands a day, but the challenge is getting the material, it’s very hard to find plastic all the materials that are used to make any sort of health protective gear today, personal protective equipment is very hard to come by.”
If your restaurant is looking to place an order for free menus, you can get them here.
