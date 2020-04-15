Richard Bland College of William and Mary provides free wifi for students, members of community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richard Bland College of William and Mary will be providing free wifi for students and members of the community.
The following details of RBC’s wifi access include:
- WiFi use is available for Richard Bland College students and the community.
- A limited number of tables are available on the perimeter of the Maze parking lot for outside WiFi access.
- Visitors are encouraged to remain in their vehicles while accessing WiFi. Those who choose to use outside space must follow CDC guidelines on social distancing.
- Speed of WiFi is affected by the number of connections at any given time. Each session is limited to one hour.
- Users accessing RBC’s WiFI are responsible for their own devices. The College is unable to provide technical support.
- Power for charging devices is not available.
- Public restrooms are not available.
- The College Police Department provides continuous patrol and video surveillance to provide a safe environment. To contact Campus Police, call 804-862-6111.
The college has expanded access to help provide internet service for those without connectivity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
