Richard Bland College of William and Mary provides free wifi for students, members of community
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 15, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 12:38 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richard Bland College of William and Mary will be providing free wifi for students and members of the community.

The following details of RBC’s wifi access include:

  • WiFi use is available for Richard Bland College students and the community.
  • A limited number of tables are available on the perimeter of the Maze parking lot for outside WiFi access.
  • Visitors are encouraged to remain in their vehicles while accessing WiFi. Those who choose to use outside space must follow CDC guidelines on social distancing.
  • Speed of WiFi is affected by the number of connections at any given time. Each session is limited to one hour.
  • Users accessing RBC’s WiFI are responsible for their own devices. The College is unable to provide technical support.
  • Power for charging devices is not available.
  • Public restrooms are not available.
  • The College Police Department provides continuous patrol and video surveillance to provide a safe environment. To contact Campus Police, call 804-862-6111.

The college has expanded access to help provide internet service for those without connectivity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

