25+ residents, staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Henrico senior facility

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The number of COVID-19 cases at another health care facility in Henrico’s west end more than doubled in a matter of five days.
On Tuesday, Beth Sholom announced more than 25 residents and staff members tested positive for the disease.
“All our residents are being treated within our Healthcare Center which is on isolation from the rest of our campus,” said President and CEO Morris Funk.
The first resident at the facility tested positive for the disease on March 26, two weeks after the facility went on a campus-wide closure.
Beth Sholom said after the first case, the center isolated the patient in their room in an effort to stop the spread but as days went on, more residents became infected.
“Last week we were trying to keep all the confirmed cases to a single floor but even that is no longer possible,” Funk said.
It’s a situation employees at Beth Sholom and the Henrico County Department of Health is monitoring closely.
"Obviously our hope is that we don't see any more residents develop this disease," said Director Dr. Danny Avula.
On April 6, Avula recorded a video message to families with loved ones at Beth Sholom after his visit to the facility.
At that time a total of five residents and one staff member had tested positive for the virus in Unit 3 of the Healthcare Center on campus.
“Your health care staff along with epidemiologists decided it was prudent to expand testing even to other asymptomatic residents on Unit 3 who may have had some exposure,” Avula said.
However, at that time, the County Health Department had not recommended testing all residents and staff.
As of April 9, seven residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 along with three health care workers.
“We have patients with confirmed cases of coronavirus within all units of the Healthcare Center,” Funk said.
"They have co-horted the staff that is working on Unit 3 so that those staff aren't cross-pollinating onto other units,” Avula said. “Then they are closely monitoring the symptoms of all residents regardless of what unit they are on."
However, five days later (April 14) the number of cases jumped; more than 25 residents and staff members being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Currently, the Heathcare Center is the only building at Beth Sholom with confirmed cases.
As the County continues to monitor the situation at the facility on a daily basis, the state health department announced Wednesday during the Governor's news conference that Beth Sholom is on its radar.
“We can do all of the right things and still have this disease spread even before somebody knows they have it,” Avula said.
“Today Beth Sholom serves as a microcosm for the state of Virginia which continues to see an increase in the number of cases,” Funk said. “While there are signs that we may be getting closer to a peak, only time will tell. What we do know is that we have more difficult days ahead and we ask for your support as we battle this relentless virus.”
Questions regarding the latest information on Beth Sholom for the Henrico County Department of Health were not immediately returned.
There’s no word on whether the recommendation to not test all residents and staff has changed now that the number of cases at Beth Sholom have doubled.
On April 2, the facility also reported two residents who were hospitalized at the end of March for the disease had recovered and planned to return to the facility where they would be kept in isolation until they met the CDC criteria for discontinuation.
Those residents are not included in the current number of COVID-19 cases at the facility.
Beth Sholom is a life care facility catering to senior residents who wish to live independently, with assistance, and/or need care with memory or rehabilitation.
