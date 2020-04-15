Prince George police investigating after man found shot in roadway

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County Police are investigating after a man was found laying on a roadway after he had been shot.
Police were called around 8:35 p.m. on April 14 to the 960 block of Birdsong Road after a driver called the incident in.
When officers arrived, they found a man, laying on the roadway with several gunshot wounds. He was conscious and coherent when police arrived.
The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries. There are no details on his condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.
