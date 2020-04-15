Police: 1 in custody after chase leads to manhunt in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person is in custody after police say a pursuit led to a manhunt Wednesday in Chesterfield.
Police said a chase started in Richmond but ended in the area of Kingsland Road in Chesterfield.
Chesterfield police and Virginia State Police assisted Richmond in a manhunt in the area.
A helicopter was also seen flying over the area while K9 units were on the ground.
A suspect was taken into custody around 6 p.m.
Police said there is no immediate danger to the public.
NBC12 is working to learn more information regarding the incident.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.