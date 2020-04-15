Police: 1 in custody after chase leads to manhunt in Chesterfield

April 15, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 6:45 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person is in custody after police say a pursuit led to a manhunt Wednesday in Chesterfield.

Police said a chase started in Richmond but ended in the area of Kingsland Road in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield police and Virginia State Police assisted Richmond in a manhunt in the area.

A helicopter was also seen flying over the area while K9 units were on the ground.

A suspect was taken into custody around 6 p.m.

Police said there is no immediate danger to the public.

NBC12 is working to learn more information regarding the incident.

