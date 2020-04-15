Police: 3 arrested after chase leads to manhunt in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Three people have been arrested after police say a pursuit led to a manhunt Wednesday in Chesterfield.
Police said around 1:36 p.m., a Virginia State Police trooper tried to stop a vehicle on Route 288 north near Exit 62. The vehicle - with three people inside - did not stop and a chase ensued.
The vehicle stopped in the 8600 block of Dorsey Road in Chesterfield County.
Ronald J. Brown, 34, of Chesterfield and Gerald L. Turner, 28, of Prince George, ran from the vehicle on foot.
A helicopter was also seen flying over the area while K9 units were on the ground.
Authorities captured Brown shortly after and Turner was arrested in a wooded area nearby several hours later. Melvin J. Scott, 51, of Prince George, was later captured in Prince George County.
Brown is charged with grand larceny, Scott is charged with grand larceny and eluding law enforcement and Turner is wanted in Henrico County.
Police said there is no immediate danger to the public.
The U.S. Marshals Service, Virginia State Police, Chesterfield County Police Department, Henrico County Police Department, Prince George County Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office all assisted.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.