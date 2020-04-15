News to Know for April 15: Missing Colonial Heights woman; Over 25 residents at Beth Sholom test positive; Testing in low-income areas; Wet snow around sunrise

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Skies will clear quickly after a quick shot of rain with some wet snow around sunrise.
Spotty light rain or wet snow through around 7 a.m.-8 a.m., then clearing skies between 10 a.m. and noon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Colonial Height Police Department is searching for a missing 25-year-old woman.
Police said Caroline Faith Logan was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on April 11 walking in the area of 400 the 400 Block of Charles Dimmock Parkway.
She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans. According to family, she has health issues and they are very concerned about her welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Colonial Heights Police Department at (804) 520-9300 option 7, or the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
As the coronavirus continues to dominate headlines, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place to make it easier to stay up to date.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 6,171 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 154 deaths and 978 hospitalizations throughout the state Tuesday.
The increase in cases is in part a function of increased testing. So far, 42,763 Virginians have now been tested for the virus.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Henrico: 432
- Chesterfield: 241
- Richmond: 175
- Hanover: 52
- Goochland: 39
- Petersburg: 19
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
As of Tuesday, April 14, three additional residents at the center have died due to coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 45.
There are currently 83 residents who have tested positive and are being treated at the hospital or onsite at Canterbury, per the guidance of the Henrico Health Department.
Canterbury says many of the residents who tested positive are asymptomatic carriers showing no sign of being ill, while others are experiencing symptoms that range from mild to severe.
A total of 32 residents at the center have tested negative.
Officials also said that 35 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus.
More than 25 residents and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at an assisted living facility in Henrico County.
Beth Sholom said all of the residents are being treated at the Healthcare Center, which is on isolation from the rest of the facility.
The first resident tested positive at the facility in March. Beth Sholom said after the first case, the center isolated the patient in their room in an effort to stop the spread but as days went on, more residents became infected.
Right now, the Healthcare Center is the only building at Beth Sholom with confirmed cases and representatives are working with the Henrico Health Department to prevent it from spreading further.
The first inmate has died from COVID-19 complications in Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Corrections said an inmate at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland died on Tuesday morning at VCU Medical Center.
The woman was serving a nine-year sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine, delivery of drugs to prison and larceny. She was expected to be released in 2023.
The VADOC is working with the Virginia Department of Health and following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for corrections.
Fort Lee has announced its first suspected death related to COVID-19 complications.
Officials said a civilian employee at Fort Lee’s Kenner Army Health Clinic died on Tuesday after testing positive for the virus.
The employee was hospitalized on April 6 two days earlier. The individual had been self-quarantined at home since March 26 due to contact off-post with another person who tested positive for the virus.
A few other employees who were at risk of exposure were advised to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms.
While not wide-spread, the move will help the city hall and the local health department get a better idea of how vast the virus problem really is. Mayor Levar Stoney and the local health department will roll out testing next week into low-income communities and communities of color.
Starting Monday, the local health department will begin testing in low-income communities. The logistics are still coming together, but the hope is to open a test site each day, rotating around eight city resource centers.
The expectation is that the testing teams will see between 100 and 150 people each day.
Feed More is halting food deliveries to public housing communities in Richmond for April after a request from the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
RRHA says they’re in need of additional volunteers to enforce social distancing when families pick up food.
For the rest of the month, Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and Feed More will be devising ways to safely distribute the food, as they plan to commence deliveries again in May.
Any families in public housing that are in need of food are recommended to contact the RRHA.
Feed More says that families are still welcome to pick up food at their local agency locations, found here.
Hanover County Public Schools has been named a “Best Community for Music Education” for the eighth year in a row by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.
Hanover County is one of 23 schools in Virginia out of the state’s 132 school divisions to achieve the status.
The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation awards the honor to schools “that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment to offering comprehensive music education to all students.”
For more information on the program, click here.
