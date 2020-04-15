More than 25 residents, staff members test positive for coronavirus at Henrico assisted living facility

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - More than 25 residents and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at an assisted living facility in Henrico County.
Beth Sholom said all of the residents are being treated at the Healthcare Center, which is on isolation from the rest of the facility.
Beth Sholom said after the first case, the center isolated the patient in their room in an effort to stop the spread but as days went on, more residents became infected.
“Last week we were trying to keep all the confirmed cases to a single floor but even that is no longer possible. We have patients with confirmed cases of coronavirus within all units of the Healthcare Center,” Beth Sholom President and CEO Morris S. Funk said in a statement online.
Right now, the Healthcare Center is the only building at Beth Sholom with confirmed cases and representatives are working with the Henrico Health Department to prevent it from spreading further.
“Today Beth Sholom serves as a microcosm for the state of Virginia which continues to see an increase in the number of cases. While there are signs that we may be getting closer to a peak, only time will tell. What we do know is that we have more difficult days ahead and we ask for your support as we battle this relentless virus,” Funk said.
