LIVE: Gov. Northam extends executive order closing non-essential businesses for another two weeks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Governor Ralph Northam extended his March 24 executive order closing non-essential businesses for another two weeks.
Until May 8, recreational and entertainment businesses like bowling alleys, theaters and gyms must remain close. Non-essential retail can remain open but only if the business can adhere to the 10 people or fewer rule, keep people six feet apart and have proper sanitation products in place.
Police and deputies will be able to enforce this.
The extension does not impact Virginia’s stay at home order, which will last until June 10 unless rescinded or amended.
Earlier Wednesday, Virginia health officials reported that the death toll in the state from the coronavirus has jumped to 195, an increase of 41 deaths from the 154 reported Tuesday.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 6,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,048 hospitalizations throughout the state Wednesday.
The daily increase in cases is a bit lower than what the state has seen over the past week.
So far, 44,169 Virginians have now been tested for the virus.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Henrico: 453
- Chesterfield: 254
- Richmond: 177
- Hanover: 53
- Goochland: 40
- Petersburg: 19
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam said Virginia’s peak will happen at the end of this month or in early May. And officials are now using a new model from the University of Virginia to help shape the plan to get back to normal.
“We are slowing the spread of this virus,” said Northam.
Northam and his COVID-19 response team said a new University of Virginia (UVa) model indicates social distancing measures are working.
On Friday, Northam said he’s proposing an amendment - that would need GA approval - to release offenders with one year or less on their sentence. Virginia Department of Corrections is working to identify those individuals who meet the criteria.
Northam is also recommending the state’s elections set for May be postponed until the general election in November. Under his executive power, he’s already pushed back the June primary. But, that needs approval by the Virginia General Assembly when they meet later this month.
“Postponing these elections is the best way to protect democracy without endangering the public health or violating the stay at home order,” said Northam.
Northam said he’s already spoken to the speaker of the house and leaders inside both political parties here in the state.
Previously, Northam implored Virginians to stay at home as the coronavirus continues to spread. His order will last until June 10 unless rescinded or amended.
“The sooner we can put this health crisis behind us, the sooner our lives will return to normal and the sooner our economy can revamp,” Northam said during a press conference.
The order will allow people to leave their homes for essential services like seeking medical attention, buying groceries, banking and more. But Northam asks that anyone who can work from home to do so.
Anyone with questions related to a business can email business@virginia.gov for more information.
Anyone caught not complying with the order could be criminally charged with a class 1 misdemeanor.
“This is not a time that we are looking to put people in jail, but this is a time where we are looking for Virginians to comply," said Northam.
With a surge of COVID-19 cases expected in May, Friday afternoon, Northam announced that the Richmond Convention Center is one of three field hospitals being established across the state. The others are in Northern Virginia and Tidewater.
Over the next six weeks, the convention center will be transformed into a field hospital. The site can hold 432 acute cases or 758 non-acute cases.
“Our surge plan is that to make sure we have a place that when a health system is taking care of a patient, they are almost ready for discharge or towards the end of discharge we can get them out of that facility as they take care of the sickest patients,” said Dr. Daniel Carey, Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources.
Governor Northam is also encouraging people to use cloth masks in public to prevent the virus spread, but N-95 masks and other personal protective equipment should be reserved for first responders.
Northam previously said he’s making his decisions on the response to COVID-19 based on science and data and takes full responsibility as governor.
