Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

BC-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOME HOTSPOT
Deaths hit 45 at Virginia care home called 'virus's dream'
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Soon after the first coronavirus case hit the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, many of the staffers quit and a doctor just stopped making his rounds. Now that deaths have risen to 45, the lone doctor left to help dozens more infected patients calls the suburban Richmond facility a “virus’s dream” _ chronically understaffed with most residents on Medicaid and many suffering from ailments complicated by poverty. Such places are particularly vulnerable in COVID-19 outbreaks at the nation’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities that have so far claimed more than 4,300 lives.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Female inmate is Virginia prisons' first coronavirus death
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A female inmate at a central Virginia prison who died in hospital care has become the first fatality in the state prisons linked to the new coronavirus. The Virginia Department of Corrections said the 49-year-old woman who was assigned to the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland died on Tuesday morning. She was taken to a Richmond hospital April 4 and had been receiving treatment there. The woman had underlying health conditions including asthma and hepatitis. She had been scheduled for release in 2023. Her death comes as Gov. Ralph Northam is pushing to give the Department of Corrections authority to release nearly 2,000 of the roughly 30,000 inmates in its custody.
VETERANS LAWSUIT-DISCHARGE RECORDS
Veterans group continues legal battle over discharge records
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A veterans group is continuing to sue the Pentagon over access to military discharge records despite a federal judge’s recent dismissal of the case. The National Veterans Legal Services Program said Tuesday that it filed its intent to appeal the judge's decision. The group represents veterans who want to upgrade a less-than-honorable discharge. Veterans advocates say they need to study past decisions of military review boards to prepare a veteran's appeal. But they lack access to more than half of those decisions. The military says it blocked access to the decisions last year because some contained personal information. The military is in the process of re-posting those decisions.
VIRGINIA BRIDGE RESCUE
Truck driver rescued from cab dangling 70 feet over river
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Firefighters in Virginia made a daring rescue of a truck driver whose tractor trailer was nearly blown off a bridge. The truck jack-knifed on Interstate 64 and crashed into the side of the bridge over the Elizabeth River, leaving the driver stuck in his cab dangling 70 feet above the water. Firefighters lowered one of their own with a harness to pull driver Wayne B. Boone from the cab as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area on Monday. The Chesapeake Fire department says Boone was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
PRIEST REMOVED
Priest with blog critical of church's abuse handling removed
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A priest in Virginia has been removed from his post after maintaining a blog critical of the Catholic Church’s handling of the sexual abuse scandal. News outlets report Rev. Mark White, whose blog reaches more than 1 million readers, was removed on Monday. He served as the priest of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi in Rocky Mount. The Catholic Diocese of Richmond says White has since been reassigned as chaplain to different state and federal prisons within the dioceses. His removal follows a months-long dispute with the head of the Diocese of Richmond and other church officials over the blog.
APPALACHIAN LEADERSHIP
Applications open for Appalachian Leadership Institute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Applications for the Appalachian Leadership Institute are being accepted for the program that begins this fall. The Appalachian Regional Commission developed the training program along with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; The Howard H. Baker Center for Public Policy; Tuskegee University; and Collective Impact. The ARC says the institute is a nine-month program focusing on skill-building, seminars, best practice reviews, mentoring and networking. The institute’s second class will run from October to July 2021. It is for community leaders who live or work in Appalachia.
AP-VA-VIRGINIA CASINO LEGISLATION
Gaming machines get possible reprieve because of pandemic
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Unregulated betting machines in gas stations and bars that look similar to slots have been granted an 11th hour reprieve in Virginia thanks to the coronavirus. And casino legalization in Virginia has taken a big step forward. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam took action on several gambling-related pieces of legislation over the weekend, including a bill that would have banned so-called “gray machines,” which have proliferated in restaurants, bars and convenience stores in recent years. The governor is now asking lawmakers to reconsider, saying the coronavirus’ impact requires a rethinking of a ban.
ONLINE DRUGS-ARREST
Feds: Online drug dealer planned to bomb Nebraska pharmacy
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Maryland man who operated an online drug dealing website engaged in extensive plans to bomb and burn down a competing pharmacy. A judge ordered 32-year-old William Burgamy of Hanover, Maryland, jailed pending trial after a detention hearing Monday in federal court in Alexandria. An FBI agent testified that Burgamy received his drug supply from a Nebraska pharmacist. The pair believed that if the rival pharmacy were firebombed, Burgamy's supplier would be able to grow his legitimate operation and order larger amounts of drugs without drawing suspicion. Burgamy allegedly sold drugs on the Darknet using the store name NeverPressedRx.