John Tyler Community College adds new class session to meet needs of students impacted by COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - John Tyler Community College has added a new class to its academic schedule to meet the needs of students who are impacted by COVID-19.
“Maymester” is the new class session, which consists of online classes that will begin on May 15 and will run through June 7.
Maymester was designed for students who need or want to earn additional college credits within a short period of time while saving money on tuition.
Courses in Maymester include:
- Business
- Film Appreciation
- Public Speaking
- Psychology
- Economics
Courses offered as part of Maymester are also included, in slightly longer formats, during the college’s regular Summer 2020 semester, which begins May 26.
All summer semester courses are being offered in one of two online formats: video-enhanced, which includes class time and meetings with instructors on specific dates and at specific times, or virtual.
In addition to its online class schedule for Maymester and summer, Tyler is also providing students with remote access to a variety of support services from advising and admissions to tutoring, career services and the library.
Those interested in signing up for a Maymester or summer semester class may register now. Students new to Tyler must first complete an application for admission. Current Tyler students can enroll in classes online using the Student Information System in the myTyler portal.
Starting April 27, 2020, new and current students will also be able to enroll in Tyler’s fall semester classes.
To access the online application and other information, click here. For more information about tuition, fees and payment deadlines, click here.
