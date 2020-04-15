Incident Management Team helps support Central Virginia amid COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Central Virginia Incident Management team helps support planned events, disaster relief both at home and nationwide. Emergency personnel from Richmond and the surrounding counties are coming together to help keep each other more informed, and the entire region safe.
Now their mission is here at home, focusing on COVID-19 response. In addition to day to day emergencies, they’ve been working to support many organizations that are helping local communities - points of coronavirus testing, school feedings, those on the front lines.
In a pandemic that presents challenges and changes almost daily, they're working together to be ready.
And the current situation is allowing them to not just inform and help others, but learn about themselves.
You can help support Central Virginia by donating to the Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund, HERE.
