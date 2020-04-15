How to thwart ‘Zoom-bombing’

The virus of hatred and bigotry is on the rise in the United States, and now it’s digitally creeping into our classrooms, offices, and bedrooms. As the number of cases of the COVID-19 virus is on the rise and schools and houses of worship have shuttered their doors, the global disease of hatred has found a powerful new platform: Zoom calls. Zoom is a video-conferencing tool that has become a trusted communications forum for many schools, companies and families across the country, but the rapid expansion of Zoom conferencing has come at a price.